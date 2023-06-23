The transfer of a local priest who was suspended for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship is on hold pending an investigation by police.
According to a release, Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg of the Diocese of Reno has paused the process of reinstating Father Patrick Klekas to active ministry at St. Gall Parish in Gardnerville as it is their policy to wait until police have completed their inquiries to allegations.
The alleged relationship occurred in 2020 when Klekas was serving as an associate paster at St. Albert the Great Parish in Reno.
Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg says a complaint was recently filed in the same matter with police in Reno.
The church says it is cooperating and will wait until police complete their investigation before taking any action.
Original story from May 13, 2023:
A local Catholic priest who was suspended for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship will be reinstated and serve at a Douglas County church in July.
According to a release, Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg of the Diocese of Reno received an allegation that Father Patrick Klekas had an inappropriate consensual relationship with a married woman.
The alleged relationship occurred in 2020 when Klekas was serving as an associate paster at St. Albert the Great Parish in Reno.
Upon learning of the relationship and in keeping with their polices on misconduct, Muggenborg suspended Klekas from ministry, notified his parish and offered pastoral care and counseling to the woman and her husband.
The release adds that during Klekas' suspension, he completed counseling where the Diocese will work with him to ensure he follows after-care recommendations.
After review by the Adult Misconduct Review Board of the Diocese, Mueggenborg said he will restore Klekas to ministry beginning July 1, 2023.
He will join the staff of St. Gall parish in Gardnerville and will be under the supervision of Father Mark Hanifan.