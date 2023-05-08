State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 942 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
- Resurface approximately 30 miles of State Route 375 in Lincoln County.
- Resurface select bridge decks on State Route 117 and 715 in Churchill County.
- Resurface approximately 15 miles of Interstate 80 between Pilot Peak interchange and Nevada/Utah state line in Elko County, including lighting and other upgrades. Certain barrier rail and guardrail will be upgraded.
- Resurface sections of State Route 447 in Washoe County and State Route 341 in Washoe and Storey counties , as well select I-80 frontage roads in Pershing County.
- Install guardrail and adjust lighting on sections of Interstate 15 in Clark County.
- Emergency barrier rail replacements on I-80 and I-580 in Washoe County, after barrier rail was hit in crashes.
- Emergency rock removal from roadside slope of U.S. 95 in Walker Lake area of Mineral County.
- Mill and resurface ramps on I-580 between Mt. Rose Highway and South Meadows. Parkway in Washoe County, including resurfacing and profiling of I-580 bridge over South Virginia Street. Includes lighting improvements.
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals.
Construction start dates vary.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)