Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is celebrating Fire Prevention Month - and 50 years of service to the community - with an open house this weekend at their headquarters on Barron Way.
"We moved into this new headquarters just before COVID started," said Adam Mayberry with TMFR. "So we never had a formal ribbon cutting, never had a real opportunity to open it up to the public. So this provides that opportunity as well."
It's a chance to meet some of the firefighters, and see what they do on a daily basis.
"There will be an auto extrication, we'll have the ladder truck out here, we'll provide lots of show-and-tell opportunities to explain how our firefighters fight fires, what goes on behind the scenes when they deploy and when they're live on the scene of a fire," Mayberry said. "The fire service has a long-standing tradition of community outreach and really instilling pride in what we do and sharing that with our community members, particularly our young ones, our future firefighters."
It's also a chance to interact with some of the department's regional partners, like the National Weather Service, the Red Cross, emergency management, and REMSA.
"We'll also have an opportunity for residents to participate in sidewalk CPR, which really gives you the fundamentals of CPR that could help you save a life," Mayberry said.
And it's a reminder that wildfire season is still ongoing. Many of the region's most damaging wildfires have occurred in the colder months, but so far, this season has been a fairly mild one.
"Overall, this summer was a very positive one for us in terms of the fire season," Mayberry said. "We had an unusual amount of rain in August, that helped. We also think a lot of people in our community are really heeding the call, getting the message. They're tired of the smoke-filled air, so they're doing their part to reduce wildfires by being much more cognizant of the activities that they're performing in the wildland."
The open house is Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters, 3663 Barron Way in Reno. Everyone is welcome.