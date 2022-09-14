The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. There are currently more than 40 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.13 per hour.
TSA is also offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one year of service with TSA.
TSA is hosting a two-day, in-person recruitment session on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 6855 South Virginia Street in Reno. Free parking is available on-site.
Attendees should bring two forms of federal or state-issued identification, a mobile phone and access to an email account.
In order to be considered for employment, candidates will need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and a pre-hire background investigation. Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and have earned a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.
For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, two videos are available including a TSO job preview and an overview of the various positions available at TSA.
(TSA contributed to this report.)