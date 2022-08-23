A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month.
On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin.
The deputy contacted and searched the driver and the passenger, who was found to have a clear glass pipe commonly used to smoke illicit drugs in his front pants pocket.
The deputy then searched the vehicle and found a black backpack behind the center console containing several plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine.
The deputy also recovered a Hi-Point semi-automatic C9 handgun with seven live 9mm rounds in the magazine from the backpack.
The driver, 49-year-old Aaron Trevino of Sacramento, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, his Sacramento County warrant, and other related charges.
The passenger, 41-year-old Alfredo Gomez Jr. of West Sacramento, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possessing a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)