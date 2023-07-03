Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash on US 95 near Hawthorne Monday.
Two people were pronounced dead on scene on US-95 near mile marker 39 and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to a release from Nevada State Police.
A passenger car heading south on US 95 slowed down for an emergency vehicle when a commercial vehicle behind the car hit the car before veering into the northbound lane, hitting a car heading north before driving heading off the road, overturning and catching fire.
The left lane of US 95 is closed in in the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
[Nevada State Police helped with this report]