Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night.
The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m.
Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle on the shoulder didn't know the vehicle was stalled.
Police also added that the passenger in the moving vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and partially went through the windshield.
Both the driver and passenger of the moving vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.
The occupants of the stalled vehicle were not hurt.
Roads in the area were closed for some time but have since reopened.