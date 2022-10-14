The University of Nevada, Reno says two students were robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls Wednesday morning.
The university says they became aware of the robbery on Thursday where the robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12.
Those involved were not physically injured.
University Police Services is working with Reno Police Department in responding to the crime.
It is unknown at this time if a suspect(s) has been arrested related to the incident.
They suggest that all individuals walking outside, especially at night, remain attentive of their surroundings and those around them. Limiting focus on cell phones is recommended as well.
Additionally, University Police Services always has officers on campus and able to respond many times within minutes.
Should you ever encounter an incident such as the one that occurred Wednesday, please make sure to call 9-1-1 as soon as you are able to do so.
If you do not have a phone available, one of the “Blue Light” stations located throughout campus can be utilized to contact emergency services.