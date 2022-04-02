Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a possible robbery attempt that led to a victim being shot several times that occurred in November, 2021.
In the late evening hours of November 22, 2021, on the 1200 block of Albion Way, across from Wilkinson Park, a male victim was on scene to meet a friend.
At least four suspects believed to be gang members attacked the victim attempting to take his property. The victim was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when the suspects reached into the vehicle and attempted to take his things.
The victim attempted to hold onto his belongings and was beaten.
One of the suspects, armed with a gun, shot the victim three times. The victim survived but was left with substantial permanent injuries.
Detectives with the Regional Gang Unit (RGU) began investigating the case.
On March 31, 2022, RGU Detectives were able to make an arrest of one of the suspects and then on April 1st were able to arrest another suspect.
The identity of the two suspects are being withheld due to their ages.
A 16-year-old male was charged with Robbery With A Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy To Commit Robbery.
A 13-year-old was s charged with Robbery With A Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy To Commit Robbery.
The Regional Gang Unit continues to investigate this case and asks the public to come forward with any other information to assist our community.
Reno Police ask the public to report any further information regarding this shooting to 334-COPS (2677) or Secret Witness 322-4900.
(Reno Police assisted in this report.)