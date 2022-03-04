UPDATE:
A second rockslide on US-50 near Echo Summit caused damage to a truck after the highway was reopened after crews blew up a 'cabin-sized' rock.
The 'smaller' rockslide held traffic near the summit for a short time but eventually reopened.
Luckily no one was injured.
Today, at 1638 hours, another large boulder came down onto US-50, same location. No injuries. While on scene, ANOTHER huge boulder came down without incident. Be vigilant when traveling through the burn areas. Very unstable hillsides. pic.twitter.com/bxoUCGVTnd— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) March 5, 2022
---------
Crews blasted apart a boulder on U.S. 50 near Echo Summit late Friday morning after the giant rock crashed onto the roadway the previous day.
Echo Summit reopened a few hours later.
People heading to the Sierra should avoid using backroads due an expected snow storm. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory predicting hazardous mountain travel and encourages motorists to avoid traveling Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. Meteorologists are predicting four to eight inches of snow over the higher peaks above 4,000 feet and one to four inches above 2,500 feet. Drivers should expect slippery roads, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities at times. Chain controls is possible, and it is essential you carry chains.
Exclusive look of Caltrans performing drilling operations on a massive boulder on US-50 @ Echo Summit. Despite the cold temperatures,🥶rain🌧 & snow❄️, crews have been working around the clock prepping for blasting operations.👷🏼♂️👷🏾♂️Crews need to blast💥 the boulder to reopen US-50. pic.twitter.com/tN1XOMrpAm— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022
Exclusive look #2👀Drilling operations continue despite frigid temperatures.🥶 Drilling operations longer than expected due to the massive size of the boulder on US-50 @ Echo Summit in @CountyElDorado. @CaltransHQ @CA_Trans_Agency @CHPPlacerville @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/ARuriAjyZW— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022
#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 CLOSED🚧 @ Echo Summit due to rock slide.⚠️US-50 is scheduled to be CLOSED for the rest of the day (3/3). No ETO. Use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/6ayuykQIAc— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022
Heavy equipment clearing debris from US 50 rock blasting on Echo Summit. pic.twitter.com/0ljPd311sU— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022