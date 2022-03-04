UPDATE:

A second rockslide on US-50 near Echo Summit caused damage to a truck after the highway was reopened after crews blew up a 'cabin-sized' rock.

The 'smaller' rockslide held traffic near the summit for a short time but eventually reopened.

Luckily no one was injured. 

second rockslide echo summit.jpg

---------

Crews blasted apart a boulder on U.S. 50 near Echo Summit late Friday morning after the giant rock crashed onto the roadway the previous day.

Echo Summit reopened a few hours later.  

People heading to the Sierra should avoid using backroads due an expected snow storm. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory predicting hazardous mountain travel and encourages motorists to avoid traveling Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. Meteorologists are predicting four to eight inches of snow over the higher peaks above 4,000 feet and one to four inches above 2,500 feet. Drivers should expect slippery roads, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities at times. Chain controls is possible, and it is essential you carry chains.

Rocks Blasted