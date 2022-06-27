U.S. markets are pointing higher before the opening bell as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers pledged financial, humanitarian and other support for Ukraine.
Conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they were finalizing a deal to seek a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.
Futures for the Dow Jones industrials gained 0.4% early Monday while futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% after it had its best day in two years Friday.
Shares in Asia and Europe also made gains and oil prices also rose.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)