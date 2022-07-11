The University of Nevada, Reno will co-host a Northern Nevada Nursing Summit from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the Whitney Peak Hotel.
The Summit will convene nursing educators and leaders, health care executives and directors of nursing, state and local elected officials and policy makers, organized labor and trade associations, and state health agencies.
Conference speakers will address the scope and magnitude of the nursing shortage in northern Nevada, challenges faced by employers of nurses and successful strategies to increase the supply and diversity of registered nurses in our region.
The Summit will feature speakers from the School of Medicine’s Office of Statewide Initiatives, Orvis School of Nursing, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College, as well as local health care leaders, practicing nurses and state legislators.
If interested in learning more, additional information can be found at med.unr.edu/cme/northern-nevada-nursing-sum