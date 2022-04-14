In honor of April being National Donate Life Month, University Police Department – Northern Command has partnered with Nevada Donor Network to host a donor registration event at the University of Nevada, Reno campus-- “Dogs, Donuts & Donate Life.”
The event will take place on Monday, April 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gateway Plaza in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno campus, 1664 N. Virginia Street.
Inspired by the agency’s therapy dog, Aspen, and their K-9 officers, the event will feature appearances by several K-9 officers, donuts for those who attend, and the opportunity to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor hero.
The event will begin with a ceremonial raising of the Donate Life flag by the University Police Department - Northern Command Honor Guard at 10 a.m. on Monday followed by the event in Gateway Plaza in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union.
Several student groups and clubs, including SODA (Student Organ Donation Advocates) and the Peer Health Educators will attend.
University Police Department – Northern Command has a personal connection to the importance of donation, which inspires their public outreach efforts surrounding National Donate Life Month. Their Victim Services Coordinator Lauren Reid was saved by the gift of a kidney transplant in 2019 provided by a living donor, her mother.