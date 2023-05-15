The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) celebrated the newest class of graduating doctors and their dedication, resilience, compassion, and commitment to making a difference through medicine during the Class of 2023 Doctor of Medicine Commencement Ceremony held on May 12 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.
Amidst the crowd of proud faculty, staff, family members, and friends, a series of speakers recognized the 58 graduates for their ability to overcome hurdles that tested the limits of their endurance.
“Medicine has seen in you the ability to touch, to heal, to hope,” said University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval. “In the coming years, as you continue to make a difference, you will make medicine proud. You will make the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine proud.”
Dr. Paul Hauptman, UNR Med Dean and Renown Health Chief Academic Officer, further stressed these graduates' influence on the world and reminded everyone that medicine is not just about scientific knowledge but also about genuine patient communication.
“The patient should always be at the center of what we do, always and every day,” Dr. Hauptman said. “This has been and will continue to be a profession of sacrifice and responsibility.”
Drawing inspiration from lessons of the past, the keynote speaker, Dr. Mark Feinberg, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, urged the graduates to prioritize human connections, understand the social determinants of health, and balance scientific advancements with personal relationships.
“Please be champions of science, but also be champions of compassion and empathy,” Dr. Feinberg said. “You can and must be both.”
Rachael White, the Class of 2023 President, commended the resilience displayed by her classmates and their commitment to learning, educating, and shaping the future of medicine.
“We have individuals who are destined to change the world for the better,” White said.
According to the Office of Statewide Initiatives’ Health Workforce in Nevada report, Nevada continues to confront widespread shortages of physicians in areas such as family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, surgery, and more.
Established in 1969, UNR Med, Nevada’s first public medical school has educated more than 3,500 students, residents, and fellows. Its community-based, community-engaged curriculum aims to grow and retain Nevada's physician workforce, which falls short in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, surgery, and more, according to the Office of Statewide Initiatives' Physician Workforce In Nevada study.
This year's graduating class continues UNR Med's tradition of graduates securing a spot in some of the country's most competitive residency programs, including those in Reno and Las Vegas, to continue their training.
The location of resident training is a strong predictor of where physicians might establish their medical practices after residency and can influence future physician availability in a state.
Residency programs and specialties of the Class of 2023 are posted online.
(University of Nevada, Reno)