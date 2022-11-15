At the University of Nevada, Reno, 28% of undergraduate students reported experiencing food insecurity according to a 2022 Civic Engagement survey conducted by the Center for Student Engagement.
Reported need increased 3% since the survey was last conducted in 2020. The University’s on-campus food pantry, Pack Provisions, is currently helping an average of 258 visitors per day.
This #GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, until the end of the calendar year, the University and Pack Provisions are asking for community assistance to raise $25,000 to support University students in need.
Donations, in any amount, can help a struggling student thrive physically, mentally and academically.
“Food insecurity in college is associated with many unfavorable outcomes including poor health, difficulty concentrating and even an increased dropout rate,” Sophie Morton, student director of Pack Provisions, said. “Supporting students to help meet their basic needs is pertinent in their success, ensuring they remain focused on finishing their degrees without the worry of where their next meal will come from.”
A service provided by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada and managed by the Center for Student Engagement, Pack Provisions offers perishable and nonperishable foods, grocery funds, school supplies, hygiene items and more to University community members.
During the 2021-2022 academic year, the pantry accommodated more than 4,500 visits and gave out more than 23,000 pounds of food to students.
“It was so nice to have that place where you can come, and it was so easy,” one Pack Provisions student visitor said. “I remember carrying two whole bags with me, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have groceries plus I have the daily use products like a toothbrush, hygiene products, everything.’”
Pack Provisions exists through the generous support of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities, Desert Farming Initiative and donors.
To donate to the Pack Provisions 2022 year-end goal and for more information, visit University of Nevada - Reno - Pack Provisions (imodules.com)