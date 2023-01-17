The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the Gateway Parking Complex on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The seven-story complex is located on the southwest corner of Lake and East Ninth Streets in the Mathewson University Gateway.
It includes 800 parking spaces for use by University students, faculty, staff and visitors as well as a pedestrian bridge on the north end of the garage, allowing people to safely cross Ninth Street onto the University campus.
The complex will open to the University community and the public on Jan. 20.
The University broke ground for the parking complex in August 2021.
Clark/Sullivan Construction of Sparks was the general contractor for the complex, and it was designed by Watry Design Inc., an architectural firm in San Jose, California, that specializes in parking structures.
The complex was primarily funded by parking revenues, and no state funding was used as part of the project.
(University of Nevada, Reno)