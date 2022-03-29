U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that the University of Nevada, Reno will receive a $149,923 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to combat drought by creating a “Nevada Water” partnership to develop solutions to water needs in the state.
The partnership is expected to include public, private, tribal, nonprofit, and other groups that will work together on water projects.
“Nevada has endured two decades of drought, and we must prepare for continued challenges caused by climate change and a drier West," Senator Cortez Masto said in a release. "I’ve consistently worked in the Senate to find sustainable solutions to Nevada’s water issues, and I’m pushing for every federal resource Nevada can get to address drought long-term.”
The new program could help fund a regional water recycling project that will produce enough water to serve more than 500,000 households in Southern Nevada and California.