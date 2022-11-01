This weekend, UPS will host its FINAL major hiring event of the year. The annual Brown Friday hiring blitz will offer more than 450 in-person and virtual events across the nation.
In the Reno area, UPS is looking to hire around 300 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in holiday package volume.
UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions—primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers—by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts. In Reno:
- Seasonal Driver positions pay up to $32 per hour.
- Package Handler positions pay up to $19 per hour.
An in-person job fair will take place at the following location:
Saturday, November 5
301 Vista Blvd., Sparks (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
UPS’s digital-first hiring process now takes just 25 minutes or less for most people, from online application to job offer. UPS creates jobs that pay industry-leading wages and benefits, and rewards people who stay. Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.