The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort that will begin in March.
Skiers and snowboarders are invited to Ski with a Ranger beginning Friday, March 4 with tours departing from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola every Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The tours last approximately one-hour and will continue through April 15, weather permitting.
Participants must be intermediate level skiers/boarders or above and provide their own lift ticket.
Tours are led by Forest Service conservation education staff and volunteers through a cooperative effort between Heavenly Mountain Resort and Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe.
Participants are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative tests but are required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, for example on chair lifts and in lift lines.
This free conservation education program is offered to help educate the public about the mission and role of the Forest Service in ski area management, improve public understanding of natural resource processes and issues, and promote environmental literacy and stewardship.
No reservations are required. Attendance is on a first-come first-served basis and group size is limited to 12.