The City of Reno will host the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m., snow or shine. Temperatures are projected to be low, so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.
The parade theme is “Honor,” reflecting the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty.
The Opening Ceremony begins at 11:11 a.m. with a prayer from Chaplain Do Jin Kim, the National Anthem will be performed by Cassie Harris, and the ceremony will conclude with an official City of Reno Proclamation read by Jana Morales. The ceremony takes place near the Virginia Street Bridge, south of the Virginia Street and 1st Street intersection.
The parade will start at approximately 11:30 a.m. and end between 1 and 2 p.m. The parade route goes north on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to 5th Street. Spectators (especially family and friends of participants) are encouraged to gather along the route to show their support.
This year’s Grand Marshals are Veterans currently employed at the City of Reno, including Kim Vine, Eric Sparks, Suzanne Ramos, Oliver Miller, Tom Dunn, and Chris Waddle.
The public will be able to watch the live parade and the virtual event on the City of Reno’s YouTube page and Charter Spectrum 194 starting on November 11, 2022.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)