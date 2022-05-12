Visit Reno Tahoe has recently launched a new, free experience pass for the area's breweries.
Users are invited to access a collection of local breweries and special offers at VisitRenoTahoe.com.
Discounts featured in the Reno Tahoe Brewery Pass include $1 off all beers, buy one get one free draft beer, 50% off your first pint and more.
Participating breweries include Alibi Ale Works, Bear Belly Brewing Company, Black Rabbit Mead Company, Engine 8 Urban Winery, Frey Ranch Distillery, Huntsman Brewing, IMBIB Custom Brews in Reno and its Micro Brewery in Sparks, Lead Dog Brewing’s Downtown and Sparks taprooms, Pigeon Head Brewery, Record Street Brewing, Schüssboom Brewing Co., The Depot Craft Brewery & Distillery, The Fox Brewpub, Verdi Local Distillery and Wonder Aleworks.
(Visit Reno Tahoe contributed to this report.)