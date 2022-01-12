A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation's healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, including 22 in the greater northern Nevada region, currently is experiencing an historic, two-year low blood supply.
"Now is the time when new blood donors, those that haven't given in a while and regualr donors are all needed to step up and help address this critical healthcare issue," said Scott Edward, Vitalant donor recruitment manager. "Only about 3% of the population donates blood, but most people are eligible. If more people start donating, shortages could be prevented. Patients must have access to this critical medical treatment everyday."
Blood donations at Vitalant fell short of the need by more than 4,500 donations in December and the trend has continued into January. In addition to the effects of the Omicron COVID variant, severe winter weather in parts of the U.S. has further impacted blood drives, resulting in uncollected donations.
"Its important for people to remember that they can give blood immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine if you're healthy and well," said Vitalant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. "To ensure patient care isnt jeopardized, we need people to schedule appointments today. Even if the appointment is several weeks away from now, setting and keeping it will help replenish what's needed for bouth routine treatment and emergencies."
This shortage is not unique to Vitalant. Associations representing all blood services organizations in the U.S. warned the nation's blood supply is at a dangerously low level and this trend must reverse to prevent hospitals from having to postpone potential lifesaving treatments.
To make an appointment or for more information, you can visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.
Donors must feel well on the day of their donation and like the COVID vaccine, there's no waiting period to donate for those who receive a seasonal flu vaccine if all eligibility requirement's are met.
(Vitalant assisted in this report.)