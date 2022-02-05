Waitress Broadway Play Comes to the Pioneer Center
The Pioneer Center

The Broadway play "Waitress" is in Reno February 5th and 6th! It's showing at the Pioneer Center at these times:

  • Saturday Feb. 5th at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Sunday Feb. 6th at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase on their website here.

About the Pioneer Center:

"Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)3 cultural organization.  PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada.  The largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada, the Pioneer Center features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome and is an excellent example of mid-century Populuxe architecture."