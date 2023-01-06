Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) are collaborating to accept tree limbs and green debris from the recent storms (vegetation only). Residents who have broken limbs and downed trees can bring them to any of the following sites for recycling. Limbs should be no more than 6 inches in diameter.
KTMB Christmas Tree Recycling Sites are open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through January 10. There will be also be drop-off locations the weekend of January 14 and 15; please check the KTMB website for details. Residents may bring their tree limbs and Christmas trees to any of these sites. A $5 donation is requested but not required. Donations help KTMB with its ongoing programs including recycling, education, and cleanup projects.
Limb drop-off sites
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
- Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno
- Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks
The following Truckee Meadows Fire Station locations will be open for drop-off January 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on January 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station 30 (Bowers) — 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley
- Truckee Meadows Fire Protect District Headquarters — 3663 Barron Way, Reno – The entrance and exit will be one-way, with limbs dropped off in the south parking lot facing the street.
Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast. If residents see debris in natural drainages, irrigation ditches, or culverts, or impeding traffic, please call the appropriate jurisdiction. For Washoe County, call Washoe311 at 3-1-1 or 775-328-2003. For City of Reno, call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636. For City of Sparks, report issues here.
Residents should also knock any remaining snow or ice off their trees and gutters before the next snowstorm begins. Prepare for possible power outages by stocking up with three days’ worth of food, water, batteries, and other supplies.
Carson City:
In an effort to help Carson City residents deal with the impact of recent and forthcoming winter weather to their property, tree branches and limbs that have fallen as a result of these storms may be dropped off at the Christmas Tree Recycling Pile located south of the Nevada Humane Society building on Airport Road between 5th Street and Butti Way.
Limbs cannot be bigger than four inches in diameter. This service is offered for damaged trees and limbs from residential properties only.
They will accept drop offs through January 18.
For more information and tips on preparedness, visit our the Washoe County Emergency Management website.