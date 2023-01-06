Thursday, crews were hard at work in downtown Reno, clearing an old red willow tree that fell into the Truckee River at Wingfield Park.
“In the last few days, we have been working extra hours to triage the situation,” said Matt Basile, Urban Forester with the City of Reno.
However, the red willow was not the only casualty. Reno has received hundreds of reports since Sunday.
“We have about 200 but we expect quite a few more,” said Basile.
Crews have responded to about 40 calls based on priority. The City will respond to down trees if they are in a public place or if they fall on to a public sidewalk or street.
“If it is a private tree that has fallen into the right of way, in some cases we might have to cut those branches and stack them on the private property,” said Basile.
Most cases, though, the responsibility falls on the owner.
“It is the responsibility of the property owner to remove the debris and mitigate any tree hazards,” said Basile.
Residents, according to Basile, should seek out licensed arborists to clear debris.
As more wet weather is expected, there are things you can do now to save your trees, like removing the snow that is still on branches and try to identify problem spots.
"Look at your trees and see if you can see any cracks,” said Basile.
To report a downed tree in the Reno, you can call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636. If a branch or tree is dangling near a powerline, a resident should call NV Energy.