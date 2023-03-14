Washoe County has announced that Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung has resigned, effective Wednesday, March 15.
The County says Vaughn has been offered a position at the State of Nevada in the Department of Business of Industry.
In order to accept that appointment, he is required to resign as Washoe County Commissioner.
Chair Hartung says he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and he’s confident that Governor Joe Lombardo will appoint a successor who has the same dedication and commitment to the role.
Washoe County thanks Chair Hartung for his decade of service to the community and his leadership on the County Commission.
(Washoe County)