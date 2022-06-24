The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved the Canvass of the Vote in the 2022 Primary Election, certifying that the election results are final.
Government Affairs Manager Jamie Rodriguez and Assistant Registrar of Voters Heather Carmen presented a summary of the election, reporting a voter turnout of 30.54 percent despite the election cycle falling over two three-day holiday weekends.
Rodriguez noted that there will be two holidays in the General Election: Nevada Day and Veterans Day. Rodriguez also reported that the post-election logic and accuracy testing (post-LAT) was completed on Tuesday, June 21, and found no errors.
There were 147 Vote Center employees during early voting, and 276 Vote Center employees working the 57 vote centers on Election Day.
“I want to thank the Registrar of Voters, employees and poll workers who volunteered at the vote centers for both early voting and Election Day,” Commissioner Bob Lucey said. “We do everything to the best of our ability to ensure a civil, upfront and transparent election, and I’m looking forward to certifying this vote.”
The presentation and approval of the canvass by the commissioners is the final step in the county’s election process, per Nevada Revised Statute 293, which mandates the Board of County Commissioners to certify the results within 10 days of the election.
Challenges to the election process may not be made until the vote is certified, per election law.
The official results will be sent to the Nevada Secretary of State to be certified with other county results in Nevada. The Washoe County Results Dashboard shows the final, confirmed results.
For more information about the 2022 Primary Election and to view the results, visit www.washoecounty.gov/voters.
(Washoe County)