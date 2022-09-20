The FAA and NTSB are both investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday at the Reno Air Races.
National Transportation Safety Board officials say the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has scientifically confirmed the identity of the pilot killed as Aaron Hogue, 61 of Paso Robles, California.
Hogue died when his plane crashed into the ground on lap three of the Jet Gold Race.
The remainder of the competition was canceled after Sunday's crash.
An official with the Reno Air Races released the following statement:
At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race. We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event, and we will provide an update as soon as it’s available. NTSB and FAA will be investigating the incident. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event
A viewer sent us this photo of smoke near the Reno-Stead Airport.
Reno Fire Department resources also assisted after small brush fires broke out following the crash.
All other pilots in the race landed safely.