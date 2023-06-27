The Washoe County coroner has identified the man found dead in Incline Village last week.
The coroner says Jeffrey McCunn's death remains under investigation.
Deputies say they found McCunn's body late Friday night inside a home near Jeffrey Street and Hazel Court.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident and they say there's no threat to the public.
This an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to case number: WC23-3217.