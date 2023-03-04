Nevada Urban Indians and the Washoe County Health District teamed up on Saturday to host a Health Fair and Pow Wow.
The Heath Care and Pow Wow was held at Galena High School and included food, craft and health fair vendors as well as a Royalty and Drum contest.
“We are grateful to continue to work with our community partners to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to all by meeting people where they are,” said District Health Officer Kevin Dick. “We thank the Nevada Urban Indians for putting together a great event that connects our community members with health resources while also sharing and preserving their traditions with attendees.”
“Nevada Urban Indians, Inc. (NUI) purpose of the Pow Wow and Health Fair is to enhance the well-being of American Indians and Alaskan Natives and other underserved members of the community through health care, social services, cultural awareness and education," said NUI’s Director April Shaw. “With this event, we like to provide all community members with access to NUI services along with collaborating agencies’ services, resources and prevention programming.”