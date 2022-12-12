The City of Reno, acting as the lead agency for the Washoe County HOME Consortium (WCHC), is currently seeking funding applications from eligible organizations supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, and victims of domestic violence, as part of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).
The application for funding is open now through January 9, 2023.
Eligible projects include:
- Supportive services, such as child care, education services, employment assistance and job seeking; homelessness prevention services; and housing counseling services;
- Tenant-based rental assistance, including rental assistance, security deposit payments, and utility deposit assistance to qualifying households;
- Acquiring and developing non-congregate shelters for individuals and families who meet qualifying populations;
- Nonprofit organizations paying operating expenses that will carry out activities with HOME-ARP funds;
- Nonprofit capacity building;
- Development of rental housing within Reno, Sparks and the unincorporated area of Washoe County.
“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing organizations in our community doing wonderful work to create more affordable housing opportunities and offer critical support services to our most vulnerable residents,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Thanks to the HOME-ARP funding, these organizations will be able to help more people than ever.”
To find out if your organization qualifies for funding, visit Reno.gov or contact Hettie Read at readh@reno.gov.
Please note, this is a competitive application/award process and applicants are not guaranteed funding.
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plane (ARP) into law, which provides over $1.9 trillion in relief to address the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses.