A man from Washoe County has been sentenced to a maximum prison term of 11 years after having pled guilty to one count of Felony Domestic Battery and one count of Obtaining and Using the Identity Information of Another to Avoid Delay or Prosecution for Unlawful Act.
Based on the sentence received, 30-year-old Dorsey Purify Jr. must serve a minimum of 4 years and three months in prison before parole eligibility begins.
The case against Purify began on June 22, 2022, when the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a local casino.
When RPD Officers arrived, they located a female victim who was bleeding from the nose.
A subsequent investigation determined that Purify and the victim were in a dating relationship and staying at the casino’s motel. An argument took place, during which Purify hit the victim in the face several times before fleeing the area.
RPD Officers located Purify a short time later and determined he had previously been convicted of a Domestic Battery, 2nd Offense charge in 2021.
He was arrested and later charged by this office with the felony domestic and delaying charges.
At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Andrea Dominguez argued that Purify was a violent offender who had previously been arrested for Domestic Battery 6 times.
Ms. Dominguez argued that the serious injuries to the victim as well as protection of the victim and community warranted the maximum sentence on both charges.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)