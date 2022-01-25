UPDATE:
The Board of Trustee unanimously voted to allow high school graduations at the Lawlor Events Center for the 2022 class.
The board considered factors such as traffic and crowd management that would have depleted some school resources.
The Lawlor Events Center has hosted high school graduations in the past
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss this year's graduation plans at a meeting on Tuesday.
As of now, high school graduations are scheduled June 8-11, 2022.
The public meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday