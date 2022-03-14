Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam filed for re-election on Monday.
He was first elected in 2018.
“It has been the single greatest honor of my life to serve as your Washoe County Sheriff,” Balaam said in a statement on Monday. “In the past four years, while battling through the pandemic, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) added more than triple the number of new deputies promised, bolstered mental health services for inmates, streamlined and created new resources to crack down on human trafficking, and equipped medical providers and on-duty patrol officers with the tools they need to tackle the opioid crisis head-on. But, we have much more work to do.”
For more information, go to Balaamforsheriff.com
The two-week long candidate filing period ends on March 18, 2022.
For more information on candidate filing, click here.
The 2022 Nevada Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 14.
*Early Voting begins on Saturday, May 28 and runs through Friday, June 10.
The 2022 Nevada General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.
*Early voting begins on Saturday, October 22 and runs through Friday, November 4.