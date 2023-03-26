For four consecutive months, members of the WCSO put down the razor and wore relaxed hairstyles in exchange for monthly charitable donations to help support local organizations.
This year’s No Shave campaign raised $17,415 and the recipients included Youth In Pursuit, Pinocchio's Moms on the Run, Renown Health- Renown Men’s Health, and the Northern Nevada Peer Support Network.
"It’s an honor to contribute to our community partners, and I am extremely proud of our WCSO family for their generosity and support of our community through this fundraising effort,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam.
Since the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office No Shave campaign began in 2016, staff has donated nearly $84,000 to a variety of community non-profits, including Susan G. Komen, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, Awaken Reno, Nevada Cancer Coalition, Northern Nevada COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors), Special Olympics Northern Nevada, the Brittany Hartzell Baguley Memorial Scholarship Fund, and HOPES.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)