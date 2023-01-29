Washoe County Sheriff Balaam and the rest of the sheriff's office say they were pleased to receive a large donation of coats and school supplies generously donated by the AT&T Pioneers - Silver State Chapter 101.
The supplies will go to the sheriff's offices' Patrol Division and HOPE team so that they can disperse these wonderful items to those in need in our community.
The AT&T Pioneers is a network of volunteers whose goal is to effect immediate and tangible change in our community.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)