Northern Nevada Waste Managment (WM) established a new Recycling Assistance Program to increase recycling efforts in multi-family properties in Reno, Sparks, and unincorporated Washoe County.
Participating properties in the program will receive:
- Free On-Site Recycling Evaluation
- Free Property Manager Tool Kit and On-Site Training
- Free Resident Tools and Training
- Fees Waived for Duration of Program
- Proactive Monitoring and Support
- Tenant Participation Evaluation and Continued Support
“WM is excited to bring this program to Washoe County because we want all residents to be able to participate in recycling,” said Phoebe Judge, Ombudsman and Recycling Coordinator for Northern Nevada WM. “This program will help close the gap when it comes to recycling at multi-family residences and create a more sustainable future for our area.”
This program is also supported by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
“We are thrilled to support this initiative in Washoe County to help make recycling efforts easier for multifamily property managers and residents," said Robin Lee, Executive Director for the Nevada State Apartment Association. "We firmly believe a brighter future starts with a greener future and bringing this program to our multifamily properties will bring us one step closer to achieving that for our community."
WM is actively accepting applications for properties looking to join this recycling program and qualifications include:
- Property does not currently have a recycling service with WM
- Must have a dedicated property manager
- Property must have between 10-100 units
- Property is located in Unincorporated Washoe County, Reno, or Sparks
For more information on this program, click here.