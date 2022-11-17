The Washoe County School District says it awarded high school diplomas to 3,937 students in the Class of 2022, 48% of whom (1,889 students) earned Honors, Advanced or College and Career Readiness diplomas.
In all, 3,937 students earned a high school diploma, marking an 84.4% graduation rate for the district. This represents an increase of 1.9 percentage points over 2021, when the district posted an 82.5% graduation rate.
“We are incredibly proud of our graduates and grateful to our families and staff who supported them in earning their diplomas,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “Whether it is college, career or military service, our goal in WCSD is to ensure that our students graduate prepared for whatever future they choose for themselves.”
This year’s graduation rates reflect a new coding structure adopted by the Nevada Department of Education which changed the way students who are expelled or who transfer to adult schools are considered in the calculation. These changes help align Nevada’s graduation calculation to federal policy, and positively impacted WCSD’s graduation rate by 2.8 percentage points.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, WCSD received funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) which helped provide additional resources to support students’ social-emotional needs and assist with academic recovery and success over three years. In addition, WCSD developed site-specific tutoring plans to support student learning and providing intersessions and summer school opportunities districtwide.
Graduation Rates by School Site:
Six high schools posted graduation rates above 90%: AACT (100%), TMCC (97.5%), Incline (93.1%), Reno (91.9%, Galena (91.6%), and McQueen (91.2%).