Nearly 50 Washoe County School District (WCSD) seniors walked across the graduation stage to receive their diploma at the Summer Graduation Ceremony on Friday, August 12.
These graduates have studied and worked to earn credits, complete course requirements, and pass tests to receive their diploma as part of the Class of 2022.
Forty-seven graduates will participate in the ceremony along with members of their families, the WCSD Board of Trustees, administrative staff, teachers and school staff who will gather to celebrate this important academic milestone.
“I am proud of our students who worked through the summer months to finish their schoolwork and earn their diploma,” said WCSD Board President Angie Taylor. “Their determination to succeed is inspiring, and we look forward to the great things they will accomplish in the future.”
“I am extremely proud of our newest high school graduates and applaud them for achieving this milestone,” said Superintendent Susan Enfield. “I am also grateful to their families and our staff who helped them along the way.”