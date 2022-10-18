The Washoe County School District (WCSD) invites current and future substitute teachers to attend a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, October 19, to learn more about substitute teaching and meet school staff members.
The school district is seeking applicants for substitute teaching positions in the district and celebrating members of the community who are currently serving as substitutes.
This hiring event which will be held at Wooster High School (1331 E. Plumb Lane from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) is designed to provide everyone with an opportunity to get acquainted with school staff members, eat a tasty meal from the free food truck, register for raffle prizes and learn more about opportunities for substitute teaching for WCSD.
Staff members from WCSD Human Resources will be available to help with applications.