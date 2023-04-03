The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is recognizing the crucial work of school librarians during School Library Month in April. This year’s theme – “There’s More to the Story”—illustrates the fact that, in addition to books in library collections, libraries offer extensive resources that help students of all ages learn about the world around them.
National School Librarian Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4 and WCSD is honoring the librarians whose work is crucial to providing students with access to learning materials that can play a pivotal role in a child’s life and development.
“We are proud of the work our librarians, library assistants and volunteers do in our school libraries every day,” said Kindra Fox, director of Curriculum & Instruction and Library Services for WCSD. “Students can seek out information and learn about virtually every aspect of our world today because these books, recordings, computer services and multimedia materials are available to them down the hall from their classrooms at their schools. Library staff members can guide their research and help them understand what they’re reading and hearing. They are an invaluable resource for our students and their families.”
The mission of school libraries is to provide students, teachers and librarians full access to both print and electronic resources, including a wide range of current and age-appropriate fiction and nonfiction through the shared Destiny catalog, to support school achievement, promote an appreciation for literature and encourage lifelong learning by helping students to become effective users of ideas and information.
School libraries are also gathering places for children and adults, where they share learning experiences that they can carry for the rest of their lives.
“Our librarians spend long hours keeping libraries organized and orderly,” said Fox. “They take their role in the lives of our students seriously, and we are grateful for their efforts to support our learners.”
(Washoe County School District)