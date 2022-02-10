The Washoe County School District (WCSD) will receive a total of $77 million in funding from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) as part of the American Rescue Plan.
After gathering input from the community, WCSD is using this funding to provide significant additional resources to support students’ social-emotional needs and assist with academic recovery and success over the next three years.
One of the programs supported by ESSER funding is the hiring and training of Learning Facilitators who work directly with students and staff members in each school, providing one-on-one support.
Funding will help WCSD support a variety of programs that are tailored to the needs of each school community including tutoring, summer school, graduation advocates, attendance personnel, school psychologists, counselors, Equity & Diversity personnel, and social workers.
The District will address needs at each school and use the funding to direct resources where they’re needed.