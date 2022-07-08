The Washoe County Sheriff's Office celebrated the retirement of Chief Deputy Greg Herrera after 29 years of service to the community.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Chief Deputy Herrera began his service with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a deputy sheriff. Throughout his career he held a variety of assignments in all three bureaus: Detention, Operations, and Administration.
As Chief Deputy of the Operations Bureau, he has operational control over the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions. Units under this Bureau include Detectives, K9, SWAT, Search and Rescue, RAVEN, and the Northern Nevada Intelligence Center.
In 2012 Chief Deputy Herrera was promoted to Lieutenant and served in Detention, Special Operations Division, Training, and Patrol.
In 2018, he was promoted to Captain of the Administrative Division. He served in that capacity until he was appointed to the Chief Deputy position in January 2019.
Chief Deputy Herrera was a member of the Sheriff's Office SWAT team for nine years and was awarded two Medals of Valor during that time period.
He has command level experience in Patrol, Detention, Administration, and Special Operations. He has supervised SWAT, K-9, Detectives, Courts, Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy, and the Communications Center.
In his spare time, Chief Deputy Herrera enjoys spending time with his wife, i and his two children. He is also an avid supporter of Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics.