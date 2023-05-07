Earlier this week, The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Hostage Negotiation Team hosted a seminar for eight states in the western U.S.
More than 350 hostage negotiators joined to learn, practice their skills, and train together so that these teams can best serve communities.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Lieutenant Gamboa and Sergeant O’Brien were speakers during this year’s seminar where they highlighted a call the WCSO agency responded to at the request of the FBI and Pyramid Lake police several years ago.
They spoke about the challenges and the lessons learned from the call that ended in a peaceful resolution.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)