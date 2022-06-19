The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and has unanimously concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old.
The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.
Statement from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak:
“Many families have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their youngest members and I am happy that day has come. Families can have the peace of mind of the thorough review process these vaccines have gone through, but I encourage families to speak to a trusted health care provider about any questions they have. Vaccines protect against serious illness, and I offer my thanks to all those who continue to serve on the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to confirm the recommendations and guidance for COVID-19 vaccines.”
The Moderna two-dose vaccine series and the Pfizer three-dose vaccine series are now available to children as young as 6 months old.
The Nevada State Immunization Program has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Local Health Authorities, and medical providers to be ready to distribute pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Friday, June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the vaccines in children as young as 6 months old, and the CDC affirmed that decision on Saturday. The Workgroup reviewed the federal decisions on Saturday and affirmed them today.
The Workgroup found that completion of either vaccine series produced antibody levels similar to those achieved in individuals aged 16-25 years. Observed vaccine reactions among infants aged 6-12 months and children aged 1 through 5 years were consistent with reactions to other vaccines routinely recommended for these age groups.
The Workgroup concluded that the benefits of completing either vaccine series substantially outweigh any known or likely risks.
Washington, Oregon, and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October 2020.
The workgroup, made up of nationally-acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has concurrently and independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines.
It will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines as they go through the federal process.