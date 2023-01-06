The Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience (YWCE), as part of the Sheep Show Convention and Sporting Expo, is free for families Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Many volunteers and several organizations from around the U.S. designed the event to inspire kids from elementary through high school to learn more about what the outdoors has to offer.
Students will be transported by bus from local schools Jan. 12-13 for a private, in-depth learning experience, followed by the public event on Jan. 14.
The morning programs will focus on learning about the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, sheep conservation efforts and outdoor career seminars.
Then students and teachers will have the ultimate hands-on experience to rotate through over 30 stations designed to excite and inspire the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts and wildlife conservationists.
The free Jan. 14 event is designed for hands-on learning experiences for families, including:
- Wildlife conservation
- Archery
- BB and pellet gun ranges
- Taxidermy
- Rock climbing wall
- Kayaking
- Live raptors
- Casting challenges
- Duck calling
For more event information, Wild Sheep Foundation
The free Youth Raffle includes prizes to encourage kids to get off the couch and go outdoors.
Prizes will be given away throughout the day, including sleeping bags, tents, camp games, binoculars, BB guns, archery sets and more. The event will be in Hall 4 and the F Meeting Rooms.
A free pass into the Wild Sheep Show exhibit hall will be given to each adult who brings a child to the YWCE on Saturday.
Youth get into both the Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience and the exhibit hall for free. Special Tracks Programs sponsored by Leica Sport Optics are available for youth 12-17 years old.
“This truly is a great way to spend the day with the family,” said Ryan Brock, the Wild Sheep Foundation’s youth education coordinator. “Families can stay an hour or the entire day.”
For more information, contact Ryan Brock, at Rbrock@wildsheepfoundation.org or (775) 846-8309