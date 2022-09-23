Willow Springs Center officially opened its new Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) which offers specialized treatment specifically designed for the needs and challenges of youth grades 8-12.
The new IOP and PHP Programs are Outpatient Services that utilize Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which is resiliency-focused therapy and trauma-informed care intended to support youth in helping them build upon the same resiliency skills used to overcome challenges in their home, school and peer environments.
“We are excited to add new lines of service to support the needs of youth in our community,” said Interim CEO, Samuel ‘Ben’ Kellogg. “We look forward to comprehensively supporting our adolescent population in partnership with our community mental health providers in Northern Nevada.”
The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17 in their Inpatient Residential Hospital.
Youth grades 8-12 will now have a program that is inclusive of school, skills groups, substance use education, distress tolerance skills, mindfulness groups, recreation therapy and meals. The Intensive Outpatient Program will include emotion regulation skills groups, substance abuse education groups, distress tolerance groups, and recreation therapy.
To learn more, you can visit https://willowspringscenter.com/