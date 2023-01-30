With snow delays and traffic accidents--the snow is making life difficult for everyone across northern Nevada.
We touched based with residents who are dealing with ongoing blustery weather in Carson City.
We spoke to two healthcare workers from Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center who say the inclement weather has made the start of 2023 challenging.
"It was hard to get to the hospital during New Years, so it was pretty inconvenient. Also during the power outages as well. I remember when we were running the power generator at the hospital for a little bit, so that was pretty inconvenient for us. And, also driving back was also kind of inconvenient, but, the snow was good but I'm over it," said Carson City resident Raymond Ibarra
The healthcare workers also tell us that the snow has made it hard for families to visit their loved ones in the hospital.
There was one resident who is happy about all the snowfall we've gotten this winter.
"I love the snow, we need it. It makes for a better summer and obviously the mountains need it too. So, yeah. As long as everybody drives safely, it's awesome," said Carson City resident Marchel Waldburger.
One business owner we spoke with says the heavy snowfall this winter has meant constant cleaning of the plaza in front of her restaurant in downtown Carson City all winter.
We have also seen a steady flow of state legislators arriving to the state capital - who despite the snow - are enduring the elements to make it here to prep for the upcoming session starting one week from today.