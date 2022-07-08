Truckee Police have arrested a woman in connection to the Butterfield Fire.
The woman, who's name is not being released due to the ongoing investigation, was taken into custody after evidence was obtained indicating she was responsible for setting several spot fires in the area.
She later admitted to investigators of having set the fires intentionally.
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the Butterfield Fire is near Butterfield Drive and started after 11:30 a.m.
Smoke could be seen across much of that valley throughout Thursday afternoon and evacuations were ordered for businesses in the area, but have since been lifted.
The Northstar Fire Department says the fire is no threat to the Northstar community.
At the direction of fire officials, Liberty Utilities says it was instructed to turn off power in the Truckee area due to fire safety. No word yet on when that will be back on.
There's also no immediate word on how the 10+ acre fire started.
CAL FIRE and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office both responded to the scene and fire crews are staying at the fire overnight into Friday.
At the direction of fire officials, Liberty has been instructed to turn off power in the Truckee area due to fire safety. Fire officials determines what powerlines must be shut down for personnel safety. View the outage map for status updates. https://t.co/E5R1466f3m— Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) July 7, 2022
‼️EVACUATION ORDER for wildlife fire in Truckee (Zones TPD-E112)‼️— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 7, 2022
** For updates follow Truckee Police and https://t.co/ZuCaelreIy pic.twitter.com/X599xdqPdt