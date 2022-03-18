A woman was killed near Wadsworth after being hit by a car Friday night.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m.
Nevada State Police say a blue Nissan Versa hit a woman who was described as wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.
The driver is cooperating and impairment is not suspected at this time.
Westbound I-80 is currently closed as police and emergency vehicles respond to the area.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
We will update when there is new information.
