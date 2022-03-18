Wadsworth Fatal Veh. Vs. Ped.PNG

A woman was killed near Wadsworth after being hit by a car Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m.

Nevada State Police say a blue Nissan Versa hit a woman who was described as wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver is cooperating and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Westbound I-80 is currently closed as police and emergency vehicles respond to the area.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route. 

We will update when there is new information. 